Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report sales of $76.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.48 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $237.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $240.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $379.73 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $406.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. 10,409,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,009. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

