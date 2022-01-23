Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.92 Million

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce sales of $97.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.88 million to $98.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $387.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.68 million to $387.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $392.15 million, with estimates ranging from $383.66 million to $402.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE:FCF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. 591,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,593. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

