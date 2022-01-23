Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Billion

Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce sales of $17.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.65 billion and the highest is $20.77 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $20.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $71.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.75 billion to $74.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.84 billion to $76.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

IBM opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.