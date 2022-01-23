Analysts Expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

Several analysts have issued reports on THRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ THRX opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 17,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,327.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $89,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 153,807 shares of company stock worth $1,528,502.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

