Analysts Offer Predictions for Etsy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.43.

Etsy stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $148.21 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Etsy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Etsy by 69.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

