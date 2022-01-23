Analysts Set ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) PT at $22.50

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMSSY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AMS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMS in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.60.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

