Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Target Price at C$156.87

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$156.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting C$93.98. 1,967,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,979. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$82.12 and a 1-year high of C$100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The firm has a market cap of C$87.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

