Analysts Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target at $37.14

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCHGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

CCHGY stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.