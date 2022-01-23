Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $70.00

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,868. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -386.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after buying an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after buying an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.