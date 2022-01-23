Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $70.00

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
MaxLinear stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,868. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -386.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.
In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after buying an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after buying an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
