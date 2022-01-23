Analysts Set News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target at $26.96

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get News alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 98.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of News by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. News has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that News will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.