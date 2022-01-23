Analysts Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Target Price at $148.29

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS opened at $126.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.