Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price at $580.82

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $582.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $36.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,005. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.92 and a 200-day moving average of $478.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

