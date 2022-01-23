Analysts Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Target Price at $59.71

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

PTGX traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.33. 1,086,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,918. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 796,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

