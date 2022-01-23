Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$67.96

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TRP traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$63.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,665,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,703. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$53.20 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.62.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 184.13%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

