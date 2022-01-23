Analysts Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT at $50.80

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Zumiez stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 371,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,658. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $929.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zumiez by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 171,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zumiez by 4,722.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 22.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

