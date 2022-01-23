Analyzing AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Codiak BioSciences and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and AIM ImmunoTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 52.03 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -1.88 AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 254.20 -$14.40 million ($0.37) -2.30

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codiak BioSciences. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42% AIM ImmunoTech -13,662.70% -26.80% -25.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

