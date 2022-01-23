Analyzing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) & Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BBQ and Portillos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.19 $4.95 million $1.87 7.34 Portillos $455.47 million 1.98 $12.26 million N/A N/A

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BBQ and Portillos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67

BBQ presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.15%. Portillos has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.49%. Given Portillos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.77% 11.28% 3.12% Portillos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BBQ beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

