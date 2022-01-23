Analyzing Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) & Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 33.29% 23.27% 19.43% Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.98% 17.60% 4.29%

Dividends

Dundee Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dundee Precious Metals pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dundee Precious Metals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $609.60 million 1.91 $196.00 million $1.13 5.37 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.69 $356.55 million $1.50 32.33

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals. Dundee Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dundee Precious Metals and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 0 6 2 0 2.25

Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.71%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 60.82%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Jerónimo Martins, SGPS on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production. The Ada Tepe segment engages in the production of gold in Bulgaria. The Tsumeb segment represents the smelter operation. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of general and administrative costs, corporate social responsibility expenses, exploration and development projects, and other income and cost items. The company was founded by Nathan Edward Goodman on September 2, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets). The Portugal Cash & Carry segment includes the wholesale business unit Recheio. The Poland Retail segment operates under Biedronka banner. The Colombia Retail segment operates under Ara banner. The Others, Eliminations, and Adjustments segment involves business units with reduced materiality, the holding companies, and the group’s consolidation adjustments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Martins in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

