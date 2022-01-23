Analyzing Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 1.47 $1.79 billion $1.04 4.57 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 28.26% 19.55% 6.11% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 29.61% 9.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lufax and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 0 2 5 0 2.71 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $14.84, suggesting a potential upside of 212.42%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.57%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Lufax beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

