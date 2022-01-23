Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and set a $1,059.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,280 ($17.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,312.71.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

