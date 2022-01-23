Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Reaches $1.48 on Top Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00004178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $486,862.74 and $151,629.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00173595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00031243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.00365250 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00062958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.