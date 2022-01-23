Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59,767 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $425,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average is $155.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.