Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $170.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.77.

AAPL stock opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

