APYSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,172.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $53,172.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00051343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.34 or 0.06912622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,206.66 or 1.00179590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

