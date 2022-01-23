Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 26,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,913,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 73,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 178,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $8,888,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.