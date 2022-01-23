Arista Networks, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arista Networks in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANET. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Arista Networks stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $148.57.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total transaction of $56,541.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,399 shares of company stock valued at $209,239,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

