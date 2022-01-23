Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.86.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE AWI opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.