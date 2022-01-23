ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $850.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $694.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $781.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $787.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $284.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

