Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 104,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 150.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Astronics stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $388.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.95. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

