ATB Capital Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$91.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. lowered Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.77.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD opened at C$50.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$677.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.67 and a 12 month high of C$62.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The company had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.