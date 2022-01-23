Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ATLC stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.47. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $425,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $949,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,594. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

