AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.98. 1,662,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,161. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $9,591,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,142 shares of company stock worth $16,191,980. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

