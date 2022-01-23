AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $604.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report sales of $604.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $608.63 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $555.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $242.00 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $161.10 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

