Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,727 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avient in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avient stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

