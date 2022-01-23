Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE:ASM opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.29 million and a PE ratio of -11.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

