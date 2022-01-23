Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,227,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after buying an additional 123,196 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 21.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avista by 575.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

