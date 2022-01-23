Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 195,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

