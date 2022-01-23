Aviva PLC Purchases 6,751 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 68.7% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 29.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $236.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.90. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

