Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,649 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $665,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $146.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.68 and its 200 day moving average is $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

