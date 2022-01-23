Aviva PLC Sells 423 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after buying an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,085,000 after buying an additional 85,767 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after buying an additional 102,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

