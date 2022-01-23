Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $1,018,600.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AXNX opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.30.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.
About Axonics
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
