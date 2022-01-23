Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $1,018,600.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AXNX opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Axonics by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.