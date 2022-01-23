AXPR (AXPR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $52,310.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $52,310.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AXPR has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AXPR

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

