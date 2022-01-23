B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,000 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.09. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,346. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

