B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $483.63 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

