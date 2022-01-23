B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

