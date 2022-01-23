B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTO. National Bankshares increased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.00.

BTO stock opened at C$4.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 30.02%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$517,334.40. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,200.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

