Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.