Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.24.
BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
