Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 107.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 95,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU opened at $110.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

