Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,547 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 79,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,993,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EPOL stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03.

