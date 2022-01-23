Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $200.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.60 and its 200 day moving average is $198.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

